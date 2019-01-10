Cheap Seats: Miami FC is Hosting Open Tryouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you think you’ve got the moves to be a soccer star, here’s your chance to prove it. Miami FC is holding open tryouts for their 2019 Club this Saturday at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens at 10 am, with registration at 9. To try out you must be at least 16 years of age as of January 12th and can register online in advance.

Each participant will receive a Miami FC Open Tryout shirt, participate in at least two full matches, and receive coaching and evaluation from The Miami FC’s technical staff. The club is entering its fourth season of play. In 2017, The Miami FC won the Spring and Fall Season Championships in the North American Soccer League. And after joining the 98-team National Premier Soccer League in 2018, The Miami FC won the National Championship in convincing fashion.

For more information, and to register for tryouts, check out MiamiFC.com.