Foodie Fix: Olivia at CIRC Hotel Makes Fresh Mozzarella Daily

Located inside The CIRC Hotel in Hollywood is an Italian culinary gem called Olivia. The gorgeous restaurant features high ceilings, marble wall tile and columns, wood floors and copper lighting fixtures. Olivia is 9,000 square feet and seats up to 200 people.

"The best part about Olivia is that we can be an everyday dining or a special occasion dining. We believe in good food, good people, good prices and great atmosphere," said General Manager Kara Lundgren.

The eatery boasts generation old Italian recipes with a modern American twist. And if you're wondering who Olivia is, she’s a fictional character from Sicily, who’s visage graces the restaurant’s website.

Olivia has their own mozzarella bar, where they over 200 mozzarella balls daily. Executive Chef Massimiliano Lozzi showed us how they make their mozzarella with prosciutto dish.