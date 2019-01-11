Cheap Seats: ‘Canes in the NFL Playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NFL fans, sure our Dolphins aren’t in the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean we can’t join in on the fun. So in the spirit of finding someone to root for, here are some playoff players who went to the University of Miami.

The Chiefs have Allen Bailey.

The Chargers have Michael Badgley, who kicked five field goals in the wildcard game last weekend and Rayshawn Jenkins.

The Patriots have Phillip Dorsett.

The Colts have Al-Quadin Muhammed, and of course we have to mention star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton from FIU who is having an outstanding season.

The Cowboys have Allen Hurns, although he just suffered a brutal ankle injury.

The Rams have Sam Shields.

And the Eagles and Saints don’t have anyone from UM. So we’re clearly not rooting for them.

Go Canes.