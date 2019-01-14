Cheap Seats: Heat and Panthers Games this Week

Here’s a look at what your Florida Panthers and Miami Heat are up to this week.

The Heat have moved into the Eastern Conference Playoff conversation and hope to build on that momentum with three road games. Miami heads to Milwaukee to face MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks Tuesday. The Bucks have been phenomenal as they sit atop the Eastern Conference rankings. On Friday, Miami motors to the Motor City to battle the Detroit Pistons, and on Saturday, the Heat face the Bulls, one of the worst teams in the East.

The Panthers are still out of the top eight seeds in the NHL Eastern Conference. But, they’ll look to move up as they head to Canada to battle the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night, then return home to face the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, and hit the road once again to meet the powerhouse Nashville Predators Saturday night.