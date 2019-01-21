Celebrate Wellness: Resolution Solutions

Did you know 80% of people do not keep their resolutions. Here are tips to turn top resolutions into a promise we can keep.

Looking for more energy? Stop hitting the snooze button. Instead keep your wake up time consistent so your body falls into a rhythm.

Want to eat healthier? Commit to keeping all junk food out of the house.

Want to exercise more? Try a few new activities until you find one that you love. Commit to being active for at least 20 minutes 3 times a week.

Lastly want to enjoy life more? Try meditating for five minutes every day. You can even download an app to help guide you.