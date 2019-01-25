Comic Connoisseur: New Shazam! Trailer Shows Hidden Easter Eggs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Aquaman is still ruling the box office, DC is ready for their next movie, Shazam!

This is a weirdly short trailer, but we still manage to catch a few easter eggs.

First up, Shazam! pokes fun at The Dark Knight.

We already know that this film will be unlike any other superhero movie that Warner Brothers has put out in the past years. And the high dramatic tagline for this film is the iconic “why so serious” line from The Dark Knight.

Also, Shazam! gives a nod to Man of Steel with this shot.

Finally, we see Zachary Levi’s heroic character buy beer and tries to get a loan for its secret superhero lair.

Shazam brings the fun and light side of DC when it hits South Florida theaters on April 5th.