Comic Connoisseur: Birds of Prey

Earlier this week we got a first look at the "Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" film. Yes, thats the title of the movie.

So who are the birds of prey? Well in the comics, they are group of female heroes that save Gotham city and the world.

Let’s meet the team.

First up, Harley Quinn, after her debut in 2016’s "Suicide Squad" she’s now hanging around Gotham city with the likes Black Canary and Huntress. Now we don’t know if she’s going full heroine in this film but it seems she’s passed the Joker relationship based on the title of the movie. Plus look at that wardrobe!

Next up, Black Canary, a core member of the birds of prey. Laurel Lance will be taking the mantel of Black Canary from her mother Dinah. Her fighting skills and her canary cry makes her a force to be reckoned with.

