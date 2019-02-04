Celebrate Wellness: Gum Disease Alzheimer’s Link

Can taking care of your gums help prevent Alzheimer’s disease?
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, every 65 seconds someone develops the disease.
A new study published in “Science Advances” says the bacteria that causes chronic gum disease has been found in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s.
The ADA currently recommends:
-brushing twice daily with fluoride containing toothpaste.
-flossing or using interdental sticks to get plaque out from gaps.
-eating a healthy diet and limiting sugars.
-seeing your dentist regularly, which may mean once, twice or even more often every year.
A drug that blocks the harmful bacteria is entering major clinical trials. There could even be a vaccine, a vaccine for gum disease would be great and if it stops Alzheimer’s the impact would be enormous.