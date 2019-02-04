Inside South Florida: Find “The One That Got Away” With Perchance App

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let’s face it. Dating is difficult and a lot of dating apps aren’t great. But what if I told you there’s an app that can help you meet and connect with someone you’ve might’ve seen before.

The founder of Perchance App, Dave Gottesmann and Chief Marketing Officer Cristina Mas, want to offer people a second chance at reconnecting with someone they have shared a passing moment with.

"Perchance is an app that turns the one that got away into the one. When you have a misconnection where you share a moment with someone, you can open up our app and find that person. If they want to meet up with you, you can go on a date with them tonight or tomorrow," said Gottesmann.

"You really have the opportunity to be in the same place as someone but not necessarily have go up to them. But if I see someone I'm interested in, it gives me the chance to go back on to Perchance for a second chance," added Mas.

So how does it exactly work?

"You can sign up on our Facebook page. Then you get in there and you'll see a map. You can go on the screen and see where you were that day and you can see where other Perchance users were as well. Then you could reach out and coordinate a time and place to meet," added Gottessmann.

According to Dave, Miami and especially Brickell, has one of the highest concentration of singles. So that’s what inspired him to launch the app in that area. But they do plan on expanding in the near future.

The Perchance App also hosts events to make it easier for users to connect.

"The big event we're throwing for Valentine's Day is called Valentini. It's being held at the Hyde Beach hotel in Miami Beach. There will be hundreds of users there and Perchance users get in for free! We'll have speed dating, a bunch of giveaways, and more," said Gottessmann.

