Inside South Florida: Le Dîner en Blanc Ft. Lauderdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are dinner parties and then there are dinner parties.

On February 16th the Global event Le Dîner en Blanc – which has been in Paris, New York, London, Sydney, Miami and more, makes its maiden appearance in Ft. Lauderdale. You register online, meet at a predetermined location, and then you’re whisked away to a secret spot for the ultimate picnic. You can bring your own food but it’s highly recommended you let the experts handle the cuisine.

"You're going to be able to see a variety of menus. These five menus, you can't get them in any other place. Our experts have paired them with the right champagne and the right wine. It doesn't mean you have to choose those specific suggestions we've given you," said Event Host, Richy Miranda-Cortes.

Le Dîner en Blanc translates to dinner in white. And you must comply with the dress code or you won’t be able to dine.

"Everything is white! It's very classy. If you're not entirely dressed in white, you're not allowed to come into the event," said Miranda-Cortes.

And while you eat, drink and mingle, there’s plenty of entertainment to enjoy.

"No one knows what type of entertainment is going to be but it's in three different phases. There's one going on while everyone is setting up at their tables. After that, there's another one going on after you finish you dinner. And then there's another entertainment that goes on more to the third part of the event itself," added Miranda-Cortes.

While this is the first time the event’s in Ft. Lauderdale, it certainly won’t be the last.

To learn more about Le Diner en Blanc, and to register by February 5th, head to fortlauderdale.dineenblanc.com