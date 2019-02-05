Inside South Florida: Where to Celebrate the Chinese New Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Didn't get enough partying in on the New Year? Well, you're in luck. Chinese New Year celebrations start tonight, and the Wynwood hotspot 1-800-Lucky is hosting one of the biggest parties in Miami.

"We are really excited for the start of the Chinese New Year tonight. We have an amazing band from Miami: Jason, Joshua, and the Beholders. They are an amazing funk and soul band and my personal favorite band. We are also decorating the place, tons of Chinese lanterns, tons of Chinese Dragons, and dancers." said Sven Vogtland, the Music Coordinator of the festivities.

And there will be plenty of food and booze as well.

"Our Chinese tenants here at 1-800-Lucky are preparing some great dishes, Taiyaki from Canal Street in New York, which is a Chinese concept. And it is the year of the pig, so we are doing a year of the pig ice cream." said Vogtland.

If you can't make it tonight there will be events going on all week and through the weekend.

For more information go to 1800lucky.com, and you can also find them on Instagram @1800lucky.