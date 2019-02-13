SoFlo Scene: Learn the History Behind the Wynwood Walls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to Wynwood Walls, where large walls serve as giant canvases for famous and emerging street artists.

The outdoor street art museum was established in 2009 by the legendary placemaker and visionary Tony Goldman.

Artist & Co-founder of Goldman Global Arts, Peter Tunney, has been here since day one.

"When we first came here, it was just me riding around in my scooter with my board shorts and nobody here. There were no customers, nobody came, it was like a studio and then slowly it changed. After the fourth year, the Wynwood Doors opened and then a few years ago, Jessica opened the Wynwood Gardens in the back, just a beautiful spot," said Tunney.

There are over 50 murals created by street artists from Latin America, Asia, Europe and the U.S and this area alone attracts hundreds of thousands of people from around the world each year.

"What's changed now is instead of getting two people a month, we get two million people a year. What's really exciting here is, you get people from all over the World. Since you've been here today, you've probably seen people from 50 to 60 countries. That excites me, I love that," said Tunney.

Inside the Wynwood Walls, you’ll find three galleries. One of them showing Tunney’s work.

"This is my gallery, this is the first thing inside the Wynwood Walls, it's been my studio for nine years. My current show is called "Tempus Fugit, time flies can you relate? And this is the story of how I became an artist 31 years ago and I've been an artist everyday since then," said Tunney.

If you’re interested in experiencing and learning about the Wynwood Walls and galleries, they offer guided tours.

In the tours you’ll learn about the murals created by some of history’s legendary graffiti writers and iconic street artists.

For more information, head to wynwoodwalls.com