Screen Time: Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel

Posted 11:27 am, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, February 15, 2019

Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel is out in South Florida theaters. It’s a documentary about 2017’s Team Israel, as it competes for the first time in the World Baseball Classic. One of the stars of the team is Cody Decker, who’s played for several organizations. He was moved by his visit to Israel.

"Baseball is something that needs to be built and grown over the years, I think we took the next step into helping grow it there. We need some more fields over there and big things have small beginnings," said Decker.

