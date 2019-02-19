Cheap Seats: A Look at the Delray Beach Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tennis fans, some of the best tennis players in the world are in Delray Beach for the Delray Beach Open, now through February 24th.

Among the stars competing are Argentinian Juan Martin Del Potro, who is ranked number four in the world and is making his fifth appearance at the Open. American John Isner, who is ranked ninth in the world and is a three time semi-finalist at the Open. Canadian Milos Raonic, ranked 14th in the world, was a finalist at the Open in 2017. American Francis Tiafoe is ranked 29th in the world and won the tournament last year. And some of the greatest to ever play, the Bryan brothers, will take the court as well, they have won the tournament four times.

For tickets and more information, head to yellowtennisball.com