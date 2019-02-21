Super Teachers: Mr. Eduardo Ibarra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The students in Eduardo Ibarra’s biology class are hard at work getting down to the basics of human life.

"My students are exploring the topic of cell division, and they are sketching and describing what happens in each phase of mitosis," said Ibarra.

And Mr. Ibarra is there to help them every step of the way.

Between the time Mr. Ibarra spends in class, after class, and on field trips, his students get plenty of expert tutelage. And it’s part of what makes Mr. Ibarra a huge asset at Ronald Reagan.

"He cares so much about the kids, I mean he tutors our students six days a week. That initiative came from him, it was an idea to make sure that our kids had the best score possible in this county," said Elena Cabrera an Assistant Principal at Ronald Reagan Doral Senior High School.

So give it up for Eduardo Ibarra. He’s made a science of being a great educator. He’s this week’s super teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.

(Prizes provided by Universal Orlando Resort™)