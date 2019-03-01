"Creed II" starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone comes out on DVD next week. In honor of that Dave lists his favorite Rocky movies! Watch the video to find out why he thinks "Rocky II" is the best film in the franchise.
Cheap Seats: Dave’s Favorite Rocky Movies
-
Experience the Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration! (ENTER TO WIN)
-
Super Teachers: Mrs. Iris Payan
-
Inside South Florida: Share Your Dreams With The World
-
Tech Tuesday: Samsung Opens Retail Stores
-
Inside South Florida: Saving Money & Staying Safe at Home
-
-
Inside South Florida: Heart Healthy Meals
-
Inside South Florida: This Week in South Florida 2/25-3/1
-
Inside South Florida: The Benefits of Chinese Medicine
-
Get Inside South Florida: The Benefits of Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
-
Comic Connoisseur: Marvel Oscar Nominated Movies
-
-
Inside South Florida: MDC’s 36th Annual Miami Film Festival
-
Foodie Fix: Bakan Brings A Taste Of Mexico To Wynwood
-
Super Teachers: Mr. Eduardo Ibarra