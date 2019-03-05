THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

WATCH, LISTEN, & WIN for your chance to travel to Barbados

ENTER TO WIN THE SEINFLED SWEEPSTAKES W/ BIG 105.9

Here’s how:

WATCH Seinfeld weeknights at 11PM

Week of 3/11 starting at 11PM on TV (Monday – Thursday); Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday

LISTEN the next morning to Paul Castronovo Show on  Big 105.9
Listen starting at 7:20am to answer the Seinfeld trivia question
Winners will be chosen by the radio station (Tuesday – Friday).

3 qualifying winners will receive:

  • A $100 cash gift card

1 qualifying grand prize winner will receive:

  • Hotel accommodations for two for 4 nights/3 days (all-inclusive) at Tarmarind Hotel by Elegant Hotels and the island of Barbados, including:
    • Round Trip Airfare for 2 (cap at $800 total) from either MIA or FLL
    • A $100 cash gift card

*Valid for 1 winner and guest.  Must have valid passport at time of travel.  Blackout dates apply.*

(Grand prize can be modified at radio station discretion)

CLICK HERE FOR RULES

