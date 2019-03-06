Cheap Seats: Yoga Tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 4th Annual Yoga Expo Of South Florida is coming to Ft. Lauderdale this weekend. And, in honor of that, here are three yoga fun facts.

The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and literally means to ‘yoke’ or ‘unify. It refers to the coming together of the body, mind and spirit.

If variety is the spice of life, yoga is very spicy. There are over 100 different styles of yoga. There’s the traditional forms, and plenty of unique ones, like aerial yoga and even paddle board yoga.

And it’s not just for humans! Dog yoga, aka doga, is a real thing and it can help your dog get into shape. Plus, if your dog is yappy or has anxiety, doga will help your pooch relax.

For more information about this weekend’s Yoga Expo, head to sflcw.com.