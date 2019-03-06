Inside South Florida: Project Leadership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For local high students, there’s a great opportunity for them to network and learn vital skills to help them in college and beyond. It’s called Project Leadership and it was created by Scott Brook.

"We've helped mentor about a thousand individuals since we got started and we're having our 29th project leadership. We teach the kids about communication skills, public speaking, finance, many things that they don't necessarily teach you in school. Our next program is coming up shortly and I am very excited," said Brook.

There are upcoming sessions on March 13th and 19th, both in Coral Springs, but open to any South Florida High School student. And Scott believes the students who attend will benefit greatly.

For more information about attending or sponsoring Project Leadership, call 954-494-9872 or email scott.brook@bjblawyers.com.