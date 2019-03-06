Inside South Florida: SOBEWFF’s Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village Recap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miami’s beloved food and wine festival came and conquered in the Magic City! Bringing in a fantastic lineup of award-winning chefs, celebrities and wine connoisseurs for The South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Miami Beach.

At the Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village, more than 50 restaurants and an array of wines and spirits were offered.

It was perhaps the most lively experience of the weekend. With live music at the David Grutman experience tent in the back and demos led by some of your favorite food network and cooking channel chefs.

If you’re looking for another reason to attend next year, The South Beach Wine and Food Festival benefits FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

So while you’re enjoying some of the best food and drink in South Florida, you’re helping out a great cause.