SoFlo Scene: Events Calendar 3/9-3/10

Blake Shelton brings his Friends and Heroes tour to the BB&T Center Saturday night. Shelton is more than just Adam Levine’s bestie, he’s also quite the showman. His concerts are often jam packed with over thirty songs so you’ll get your money’s worth. Should be a great night with great music.

From country to jazz, Jazz In The Gardens takes over Hard Rock Stadium Saturday and Sunday. It’s quite the lineup, including Bobby Brown, Blackstreet and Doug E. Fresh on Saturday and Lionel Richie and Brandy on Sunday. On both days the parking lots open at 2pm and the gates open at 3pm. And if you see Lionel Richie, be prepared to keep that party going!