Foodie Fix: Welcome to B Bistro + Bakery in Brickell

You’ll feel like you’re in a pastry shop in New York City as soon as you enter B Bistro in Brickell.

And trust me, there’s more to taste than just croissants and tarts. B Bistro serves breakfast, brunch and lunch every day.

Owner and chef Henry is from Peru, so his inspiration comes from the country’s culture. The food also spans regions in Europe, with of course a Miami twist.

"The inspiration behind the menu is definitely based off of experiences I've had in my life. One is living in Spain for about four years, another is being born and brought up in Peru, and another one is just living here in Miami. The menu is really just a mix of a lot of different cultures and flavors," said owner and chef Henry Hane.

For brunch, the pastelito pancakes are a huge hit, and if you’re looking for something savory, the avocado toast is simply amazing.

Back in the kitchen, chef Henry prepared two signature lunch items: including the butifarra.

"These are our homemade brioche buns, we just apply a little bit of melted butter to them. Then, this is our cilantro roasted turkey, we want to make sure that the turkey is nice and golden. This is a sweet potato puree that was cooked in a little bit of sugar and a little bit of cinnamon. Then, we apply the turkey to the bottom. Then, we do a little mixture of cilantro, romaine lettuce, and red onions with a lemon-lime vinagrette. And finally, the "secret sauce" this is an anticucho aioli. Anticucho is made from a traditional roasted red pepper from Peru called aji panca, and that's it," said Hane.

Next: the causa salad, a traditional Peruvian dish.

"We use a potato base for our causa salad, its made with roasted yellow potatoes, a little bit of aji amarillo paste, and some lemon and lime juice. We like to plate the shrimp standing up so they seem like they are alive. After that we plate the crab, and then we add pickled onions and egg. Then we add romaine lettuce, radishes, and shaved carrots. Then, we add the anticucho aioli, an olive puree, and avocado. Finally, we are going to garnish it with some cilantro, chives, and a little bit of scallions, and to top it off we add some olive oil, lemon-lime vinagrette, and some beautiful edible flowers," said Hane.

B Bistro is located at 600 Brickell Avenue, for more information head to their website bbistromiami.com.