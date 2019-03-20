Cheap Seats: Circle House Coffee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South Floridian Stephen Tulloch played 11 seasons in the NFL. Now, he owns Circle House Coffee in Ft Lauderdale. We chatted with him, over coffee, about NFL Free Agency and what the process was like for him.

"I've been through it about three or four times, you're on edge you can't sleep for days, you're staying by your phone waiting for it ring. And then you get an offer but it's not the offer that you want, I think overall it's a blessing that teams reach out and want your service. It speaks to who you are as a player off and on the field. So it's a great feeling for the guys and I wish them the best of luck," said Tulloch.

