Comic Connoisseur: Unklefigs Collectibles Store

Calling all fans and collectors of Funko Pops! Looking for a place to find that rare Funko Pop you missed or is no longer on the market? Welcome to Unklefigs collectibles store. Where you’ll find master Funko Pop collector, Ricky Rojas aka Unklefigs.

Unklefigs has a variety of Funko Pops you can choose from, and it all began when he started collecting Pops.

"I started my collection with my son almost six years ago, we stopped in one store to start collecting and this is what it has become," said Rojas.

Even if you aren’t a Funko Pop collector, Unklefigs believes these collectible figurines bring joy.

"Funko Pops bring out memories that will really make you smile," said Rojas.

