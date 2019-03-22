Screen Time: 48 Hour Film Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re an aspiring film maker there’s an upcoming competition that could be the break you need. It’s called the Miami/Ft Lauderdale 48 Hour Film Project and it’s designed to help local filmmakers make their mark.

The 48 Hour Film Project has been in South Florida for 14 years and this year’s event will take place from May 10th-12th. It’s a jam packed weekend of movie making.

"We have a kickoff on Friday night where the filmmakers come and pick a genre out of a hat, and then we give them three elements: a prop, a line of dialogue, and a character. Then the competition begins, they have 48 hours to write, shoot, and turn in a movie. Then the following week, we debut all of the winners on the big screen, and we'll send ten of those winners to Cannes. So its a pretty exciting festival," said Cathleen Dean, Producer of the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale 48 Hour Film Project.

For more information about the 48 Hour Film project head to 48hourfilm.com.