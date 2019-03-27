SoFlo Scene: 3/29-3/31 Events Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are some can’t miss events this week. The critically acclaimed "Dear Evan Hansen" comes to the Broward Center tonight through April 7th. It’ won multiple Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score. It’s the story of a young man who so badly wants to connect with his peers that he fabricates a relationship with a deceased student to become closer to the boy’s family. He is drawn deeper and deeper into the lie and has to figure out a way to get out of it.

The Voice of Dance Music Worldwide is hosting a global event along side London based "Mas Vida" with an exclusive guest-list of super star DJ’s, celebrities and more. The event is a celebrity charity art auction benefiting the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It’s going on all day today from 11 am to 11 pm at the Gale Hotel South Beach.

For tickets and more information head to vodmpresents.com or to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital visit stjude.org.