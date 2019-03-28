Foodie Fix: MC Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nestled in the heart of the booming Miami Design District area sits a modern Italian restaurant called MC Kitchen.

It’s an authentic Italian eatery and bar with an open kitchen and stylish interiors with white tablecloths. Leading way to a sophisticated, yet, casual feel. When it comes to the menu, Executive Chef Victor Toro emphasizes the importance of sourcing local foods.

"The inspiration for me as a chef is simplicity, I love to create something based on the quality of the ingredients I get. I ask my team to help me create new items for the menu and we all pitch in here and there," said Toro.

