Screen Time: We Chat With Chazz Paminteri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chazz Palminteri is an accomplished actor best known for starring in and writing the classic film "A Bronx Tale" in 1993. "A Bronx Tale" was actually his one man show a few years before that. And now some 30 years later it’s a hit musical coming to the Broward center in June

"I knew "A Bronx Tale" was special when I got offered all that money when I first wrote it. Then I really knew it was special when finally one day Robert De Niro saw the show and met my backstage and said 'Look you'll be great as Sunny, you should write the screenplay because it's about your life. I'll direct it, i'll play your father and we'll go partners', and that's how it happened," said Palminteri.

For the full interview, catch Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7pm.