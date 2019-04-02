Cheap Seats: Heat Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Miami Heat have a home game and two road games on tap for the rest of the week as we get down to crunch time in the NBA’s regular season. And with eyes still focused on the playoff picture the Heat will be looking to get some big wins this week.

It starts tomorrow night as the Boston Celtics come to town. It’s always a tough game because of all the Celtics fans who live in South Florida. Not to mention, Boston’s pretty good. The Celtics are right in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff standings and they’ll be looking to improve their position.

Friday, Miami swaps out t-shirts for sweatshirts and jackets as the team heads to Minnesota. The Timberwolves don’t look like they’re going to make the playoffs in a very tough Western Conference but they happen to be one of the better teams in the league at home, so this won’t be easy.

And on Sunday, a game that definitely won’t be easy, the Heat play the Raptors in Toronto. The Raptors have already clinched a playoff berth in the East but they still have a lot to play for.