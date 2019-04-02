Tech Tuesday: Goodwill Using Technology to Eliminate Counterfeits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You know Goodwill as the place to donate your used stuff and buy secondhand items too, but the organization also sees more unique things tossed their way.

Now they are using technology from a company called Entrupy, to make sure counterfeits aren't apart of the equation.

The process is pretty simple, workers use a modified iPod Touch, will special software and a close up lens. The app tells you where to take close up snapshots, and the results are returned in seconds.

"When the app is authenticating it, it's removing human emotion so it either is or it isn't," said Deanna Thompson, a representative from Entrupy.

Right now, the counterfeit authentication process works with designer bags from high-end brands. Next up, the system will be able to authenticate sneakers too.