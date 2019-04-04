Foodie Fix: Jr. B

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to Jr. B. The casual South Florida restaurant is originally from Argentina, and this location in downtown Hollywood is the first location in the U.S..

At Jr. B you can get all types of dishes, from french toast to sandwiches.

"I think it's a good mix for the customers, it's good to be thinking of the locals and not just making Argentinian food," said Chef Christian Tissone.

The main thing Jr. B is known for is their pizzas. One of Tissone’s favorites is their take on the Hawaiian pizza.

"We are making a pineapple pizza, its marinara sauce, cooked ham, mozzarella cheese, slices of pineapple, brown sugar, and we finish the pizza with garlic oil and cherries," said Tissone.

To see what else we cooked up in the kitchen, catch Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7 pm.