Screen Time: Pet Sematary

Thirty years later Stephen King's novel, Pet Sematary comes back to life.

In the book, the Creed family moves from Boston to Maine inadvertently buying a piece of land that includes an ancient Indian burial ground where local kids bury their deceased pets.

And the movie is surprisingly rather funny.

"It's great, it opens you up because it enables you to lean back and relax to then catch you by surprise," said Jason Clarke who plays Louis.

