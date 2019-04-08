Cheap Seats: Heat Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Miami Heat has only two games left in the regular season and those two games are against big time Eastern Conference rivals, one at home, and on the road.

If you haven’t seen the Heat play a regular season game at the Triple A, tomorrow night is your last chance this season. Miami hosts the Philadelphia 76ers. After years of being absolutely terrible and tanking for better draft picks, it all paid off in the past couple of years for the 76ers, who have been really good two seasons in a row. In fact, last season they beat the Heat in the first round of the playoffs before losing to Boston. Philly is poised to do some damage in the playoffs once again this season.

And Wednesday Miami ends the regular season in Brooklyn against the Nets. Brooklyn and Miami have had similar up and down seasons and they’ll have one more shot to go toe to toe in New York.

The regular season comes to a close for your Miami Heat over the next few days.