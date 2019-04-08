Inside South Florida: Museum of Art and Design (MOAD)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College, aka MOAD, offers visitors access to unique cultural, historical and educational exhibitions. And the museum’s curator Sophie Landres is excited about the impact MOAD has on our community.

"The Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College is a museum that focuses on contemporary art and design, and we have a robust program of exhibitions that take place within our newly-renovated galleries. The museum is also committed to being a museum without boundaries. What this means is that a large portion of our programming actually takes place around Miami. This is a way we can include more people in the conversations that we spark and the experiences that we foster," said Curator of Public Programs and Education, Sophie Landres.

