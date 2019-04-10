THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: JDCH Casino Night

Posted 9:57 am, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:27AM, April 10, 2019

If you’re feeling lucky, how about gambling on a good cause. Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital Casino Night at Calder Casino is set for Saturday, April 27th and they’re hitting the way-back machine to party in style.

"We're having an 80's party and it's gonna benefit Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital. It's called Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital Casino Night: I love the 80's. It encompasses one big 80's party plus a slot tournament. Drinks, all you can eat, raffles and a silent auction so it's one big 80's fest. We are going to have live music, it's gonna be a great time," said Kim Carbo, Director of Community Development for JDCH foundation.

For more information about where the money goes catch Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7 and to purchase  tickets head to jdchcasinonight.org

