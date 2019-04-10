SoFlo Scene: Events Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are a couple of events going down this weekend in South Florida.

Saturday night at 8, it’s Miami Bash at American Airlines Arena. It’s known as one of the biggest Latin musical events on the planet and brings out the very best of Latin artists, singers and songwriters. The star-studded lineup includes Carlos Vives, CNCO, Gente De Zona and Farruko.

And on Sunday, The Miami Dolphins will host their fourth annual Coaches Clinic presented by Nike at Hard Rock Stadium from 9 am to 2 pm. This clinic is open to local youth and high school coaches. Local college coaches will teach game and practice techniques, motivational tools and core football competencies. The clinic is free for participants, who can register by visiting miamidolphins.com/coachesclinic.

For more events around town, click on the events tab.