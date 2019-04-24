Cheap Seats: The Dolphins Defensive Draft Options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first round of the NFL draft is tomorrow and barring a trade the Fins are set to pick 13th. Here are some defensive options for Miami in the first round.

Starting with Rashan Gary, a defensive tackle out of Michigan. A lot of mock drafts have this being the Fins pick, if he’s still available. One thing that stands out about Gary is his versatility along the defensive line. And while he is highly regarded, and scouts say he has all the tools, he only had 9.5 sacks in three seasons playing for the Wolverines.

Staying on the defensive line, another intriguing option for Miami is defensive end Clelin Ferell from Clemson. He has a national championship pedigree, and in college was named All-American and the winner of the Ted Hendricks award, given to the nation’s top defensive end. It would be really nice to watch him sack Tom Brady on Sundays.