SoFlo Scene: Events Calendar

Here’s what’s happening this week in your SoFlo Scene:

Whitesnake brings their Flesh & Blood World Tour to Hard Rock Live Thursday night at 8. The band’s been around since 1978 and was one of the biggest bands in the world in the late 80’s.

On Sunday, walk for a great cause at the 9th Annual Walk Like Madd and Madd Dash 5k in Fort Lauderdale. It’s a family and pet friendly event and there will be no shortage of things to do.

If you’d like to sign up for the race you can do so at walklikemadd.org.