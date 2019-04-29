Inside South Florida: Edward Beiner Eyes Forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If seeing is believing, you won’t believe what you see at Edward Beiner Eyes Forward in Brickell. They’ve partnered with an Italian company called Thema to bring Virtual Eyewear Assistant technology to the United States. In fact, this store is the only place you can find this technology in America, and it leads to the most customizable eyeglasses you’ve ever worn.

"The Virtual Eyewear Assistant is a biometrical facial scanning technology, with a 3D camera we acquire over 500 thousand facial landmark points and we create a facial render of the customer that is then uploaded to our webpage's software. With that it combines the digital database of all our designs and it creates the perfect custom dimension to fit the wearer's face perfectly," said Giulia Valmassoi, CEO of North America, Therma USA.

For more, including how many options you have based on color and style catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7pm