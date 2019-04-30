THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Should Pitchers Be Forced to Hit?

Posted 1:03 pm, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00PM, April 30, 2019

In the MLB's American League, teams have the choice of choosing whether or not their pitcher will appear in the batting order. We hit the streets to see if people think pitchers should be forced to hit.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.