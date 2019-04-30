Inside South Florida: Midtown Creamery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nothing cools off a hot day in Miami like a scoop of really good ice cream. Welcome to Midtown Creamery, where you can have crazy flavors that will change your life.

"The secret ingredient is fanaticism. I want it done right, I wanna be the ice cream people remember on their deathbed," said Andrew Rodriguez, Co-owner of Midtown Creamery.

Andrew and his wife Suzanne, a nurse, opened the shop almost two years ago. They came down from Brooklyn, New York, brought down some of what they did there, and added a whole new tropical flair to their flavors.

"Our best seller is Nutella-Oreo, followed by cake batter with sprinkles, and cookie-palooza is a great mix of chocolate chip cookies, Oreo cookies, and chocolate fudge. On the tropical side we have an incredible passionfruit ice cream, which we pair with a great guava and cream cheese cookie," said Rodriguez.

