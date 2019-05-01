THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Breaking Down the Dolphins Draft

Posted 12:52 pm, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:51PM, May 1, 2019

With all the picks the Dolphins made in last week’s draft, the biggest move was a trade. If you haven’t heard, there’s a new quarterback in town. Josh Rosen, last year’s first round pick by the Arizona Cardinals is now a Miami Dolphin and it cost the Fins a 2nd round pick.

Rosen had a lousy rookie year but he played behind the worst offensive line in football and his offensive coordinator got fired mid-season. So the question is, will he play better in a new system, with a change of scenery.

The Fins first round pick was Christian Wilkins, a defensive tackle from Clemson. Wilkins is not just a force in the middle of the line, he’s also a high character guy who says he can make the organization a better place.

And another strong pick was third round choice, Michael Dieter, the Wisconsin offensive lineman who was a second-team All American last season. He’s played tackle, guard and center and gives the Dolphins immediate depth on the O-Line.

