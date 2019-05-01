SoFlo Scene: 05/04-05/05 Weekend Events Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you need something to do this weekend, here’s our events calendar.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo— the right way! Head to Wynwood Marketplace on Saturday for a big fiesta! They’ll have food trucks, live music and special treats— like of course-- tacos and tequila! The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the event head to our website— sflcw.com

And on Saturday night, you can attend a great event for a very worthy cause. It’s The American Cancer Society’s annual Celebration Gala at the Ft. Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach. The ACS is the largest private, not-for-profit funder of cancer research in the United States, investing more than 4 dollars billion since 1946. The event has a Kentucky Derby theme and the aim is to “Race For Research.” For more info, head to celebrationgalaFL.org

