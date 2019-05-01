THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

WATCH & LISTEN for your chance to WIN tickets to the Miami Children’s Museum

Posted 9:27 am, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:26AM, May 1, 2019

Enter to WIN the Miami Children’s Museum Sweepstakes w/ HITS 97.3!

Here’s how:

WATCH Modern Family weekdays at 5PM (4/29/19-5/3/2019).

Week of 4/29 starting at 5PM on TV (Monday – Thursday) look for the keyword; Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction (Tuesday – Friday)

LISTEN the next morning to Kimmy B on  HITS 97.3
Listen starting at 2pm with the Keyword TO WIN.
Winners will be chosen by the radio station daily Tuesday 4/30 – Friday 5/2

5 qualifying winners will receive:

  • Four (4) tickets to the Miami Children’s Museum

CLICK HERE FOR RULES

 

