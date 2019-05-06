WATCH & LISTEN for your chance to WIN tickets to MODS

Enter to WIN the Museum of Discovery and Science Sweepstakes w/ HOT 105FM!

Here’s how:

WATCH black-ish weekdays at 7PM (5/13/19-5/17/2019).

Week of 5/13 starting at 7PM on TV (Monday – Thursday) look for the keyword; Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction (Tuesday – Friday)

LISTEN the next morning to Shelby Rushin on HOT 105FM

Listen starting at 4pm with the Keyword TO WIN.

Winners will be chosen by the radio station daily Tuesday 5/14 – Friday 5/17

5 qualifying winners will receive:

Four (4) tickets to the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale

CLICK HERE FOR RULES