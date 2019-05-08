Cheap Seats: SI Swimsuit On Location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend, things will be even hotter than usual in Miami. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit heads to Miami to celebrate the 2019 issue with "SI Swimsuit On Location".

The two-day, ticketed event will bring SI Swimsuit to life with an inspiring and deeper look into one of the most iconic brands in the world. They’ll have exciting one-of-a-kind installations and experiences to inspire guests to create, explore and uncover a deeper definition of what it means to be “beautiful”.

SI Swimsuit will also host "In Her Own Words" panels, where models, industry experts and SI Swimsuit editors will discuss beauty, diversity, female empowerment and more. And potential Model Search participants can get ahead of the next casting call by meeting with editors.

For more information and to purchase general admission and VIP tickets go to SwimsuitOnLocation.com