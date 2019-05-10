Natty Light searching for intern with ‘party skills’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Natural Light is hiring an intern to put their party skills to work. The beer brand needs someone who is "Natty Qualified," not traditionally qualified. In other words, your GPA and employment history don't matter, but your beer-drinking ability does.
To qualify you need to be at least 21 years old and have a passion for the brewing process. You'll also be expected to share your drinking experiences on social media.
If this sounds like your kind of gig apply online before May 19th.
THE INTERNSHIP
Natural Light Summer Intern
- Entry period: May 8th – May 19th
- Internship: June 10th – August 2nd
POSITION DESCRIPTION:
- Attend various events as an ambassador of the brand
- Create viral content across all Natural Light Social Channels
- Keep the Brand Manager up to date on all current trends
- Guerrilla Marketing. If you have to ask, you can't handle it
- Product research (yes, it's what you think it is)
- Design some sick swag that gives consumers all the feels
- Complete weekly vlog documenting the awesomeness on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
- 21 years of age or older as of May 8, 2019
- Be outgoing, but not annoying, there is a fine line
- Be able to spell Protractor
- Just be cool
HOW TO APPLY
If you're the type of person who made the most of your college years, and are looking to continue that momentum into a successful career apply at: www.NaturalLight.com.