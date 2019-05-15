SoFlo Scene: Events Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday night, sit down for some great standup comedy. Chelsea Handler’s Sit Down Comedy Tour comes to the Fillmore Miami Beach’s Jackie Gleason theatre at 8:00 pm. The tour is in support of her new book “Life Will Be The Death Of Me,” which happens to be a New York Times Bestseller. She’s a comedian, a producer, an actress, a television host and more and with her style of comedy nothing is off limits.

Next Saturday night, Reggaeton artist Nicky Jam will be performing at the American Airlines Arena. Since he was a teen, Nicky Jam has been perfecting his brand of reggaeton to become one of the hottest names in Latin Pop. He earned his first big hit in 2015 and in the following years he continued to win over latin music fans around the globe.