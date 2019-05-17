“What If” Starring Blake Jenner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Netflix is dropping another series called “What If”.

The social thriller anthology drama series stars Academy Award winner Renee Zellweger, Jane levy, and Blake Jenner.

The series explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.

"I think everyone in life, especially millennials, they're always looking for a shortcut. You forget that anything worth achieving is hard to get, you got to put in some hard work. So with this, I think is very fitting because this young couple think 'Oh yeah let's take this quick shortcut and forget about it'. I think people forget that even the smallest decision can really change you as a person," said Jenner.

We asked Blake a few “What If” questions. To see his funny responses catch Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7.