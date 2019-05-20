"The Sun Is Also A Star" is out in South Florida theaters and it stars Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton. Yara can be seen on the CW in "Blackish" and Charles can be seen on "Riverdale". We asked them what they liked best about those shows.
We Talk “Blackish” & “Riverdale” with Yara Shahidi & Charles Melton
-
Get Inside South Florida: The Sun Is Also A Star
-
Inside South Florida: 4Geeks
-
Screen Time: Long Shot
-
Inside South Florida: Events Calendar
-
Inside South Florida: Mantra Furnishings
-
-
Get Inside South Florida: Florida’s Children First
-
Inside South Florida: Rooms to Go Ft. Lauderdale
-
Inside South Florida: Steve’s New Comic Book Is Aoki-Dokie
-
Inside South Florida: The Effects of Binge Watching
-
Inside South Florida: A Prom to Remember
-
-
Inside South Florida: Midtown Creamery
-
Inside South Florida: Spark
-
Inside South Florida: United Way’s Magnolia Luncheon